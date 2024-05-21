Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 226 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $433.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $424.74 and its 200 day moving average is $393.62. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $291.87 and a one year high of $442.09. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.48, for a total value of $4,817,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,854,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,599,126. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

