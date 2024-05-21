Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at UBS Group

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.38.

Get Green Plains alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Green Plains

Green Plains Trading Down 0.1 %

Green Plains stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. Green Plains has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $36.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. Green Plains’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter valued at about $164,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.