Greenridge Global Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) – Analysts at Greenridge Global decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Flexible Solutions International in a report issued on Friday, May 17th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Flexible Solutions International’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FSI opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Flexible Solutions International’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

