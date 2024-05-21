GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 310.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,865,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,498,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,997,000 after buying an additional 270,524 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,149,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,412,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,454 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.48.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GXO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

