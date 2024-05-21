Hafnia (OTCMKTS:HFIAF) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.31. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Hafnia Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31.

About Hafnia

(Get Free Report)

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers. The company operates through four segments: Long Range II (LR2), Long Range I (LR1), Medium Range (MR), and Handy size (Handy). It transports petroleum oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hafnia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hafnia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.