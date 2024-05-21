Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT.A) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

NYSE HVT.A opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

