Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on June 14th

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Haverty Furniture Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 44.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $467.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.73.

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

