Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $99.18

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 99.18 ($1.26) and traded as high as GBX 104.80 ($1.33). Hays shares last traded at GBX 103.30 ($1.31), with a volume of 1,278,376 shares traded.

Hays Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,066.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 99.18.

Hays Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Hays’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

About Hays

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

