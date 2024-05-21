HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ESPR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.89. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,944,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,800 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,129,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,467,000 after buying an additional 238,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after buying an additional 3,688,796 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $9,568,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,171,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 476,477 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

