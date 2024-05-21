HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 101.19% from the stock’s current price.

EOLS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Evolus Price Performance

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. Evolus has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $61.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 million. On average, analysts predict that Evolus will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Evolus

In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $204,168.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,567,721.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 5,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $78,954.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $204,168.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 673,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,567,721.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,155 shares of company stock valued at $955,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Evolus

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Evolus by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 13.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

