HC Wainwright Weighs in on Largo Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:LGO)

Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Largo in a report released on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Largo’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Shares of LGO opened at C$2.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$138.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.00. Largo has a twelve month low of C$1.89 and a twelve month high of C$6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.60.

Largo ( TSE:LGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$60.14 million during the quarter. Largo had a negative net margin of 15.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

