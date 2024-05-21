Head-To-Head Comparison: GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) & General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) and GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for General Electric and GE Vernova, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get General Electric alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Electric 0 1 13 0 2.93 GE Vernova 0 2 7 0 2.78

General Electric currently has a consensus price target of $174.21, indicating a potential upside of 9.39%. GE Vernova has a consensus price target of $158.56, indicating a potential downside of 1.48%. Given General Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe General Electric is more favorable than GE Vernova.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Electric 5.05% 12.54% 2.36% GE Vernova N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares General Electric and GE Vernova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares General Electric and GE Vernova’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Electric $69.52 billion 2.51 $9.48 billion $3.05 52.22 GE Vernova $33.68 billion 1.31 -$438.00 million N/A N/A

General Electric has higher revenue and earnings than GE Vernova.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.8% of General Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of General Electric shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

General Electric beats GE Vernova on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. General Electric Company was incorporated in 1892 and is based in Evendale, Ohio.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. GE Vernova operates as a subsidiary of General Electric Company.

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.