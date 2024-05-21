Head-To-Head Comparison: iPower (NYSE:IPW) vs. ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH)

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) and ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of iPower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of ZKH Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of iPower shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iPower and ZKH Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPower -5.74% -23.68% -8.67% ZKH Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPower 0 0 1 0 3.00 ZKH Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for iPower and ZKH Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

iPower presently has a consensus target price of $1.25, suggesting a potential downside of 39.02%. ZKH Group has a consensus target price of $21.30, suggesting a potential upside of 87.83%. Given ZKH Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZKH Group is more favorable than iPower.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iPower and ZKH Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPower $88.90 million 0.69 -$11.97 million ($0.17) -12.06 ZKH Group $1.23 billion 1.18 -$43.00 million N/A N/A

iPower has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ZKH Group.

Summary

ZKH Group beats iPower on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iPower

iPower Inc. operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products. It also provides general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs. The company sells its products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brand names through zenhydro.com, simpledeluxe.com, and various third-party online platforms. The company was formerly known as BZRTH Inc. and changed its name to iPower Inc. in September 2020. iPower Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

About ZKH Group

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services. It also engages in the production and sale of intelligent warehousing equipment. ZKH Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

