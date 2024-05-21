Head-To-Head Survey: First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) & Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW)

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) and Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

First Community has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brunswick Bancorp has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.3% of First Community shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Brunswick Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of First Community shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community $83.12 million 1.58 $11.84 million $1.43 12.06 Brunswick Bancorp $16.41 million 2.75 $3.85 million $1.21 13.22

This table compares First Community and Brunswick Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Community has higher revenue and earnings than Brunswick Bancorp. First Community is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brunswick Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Community and Brunswick Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brunswick Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Community presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.81%. Given First Community’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Community is more favorable than Brunswick Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Community and Brunswick Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community 12.32% 8.57% 0.61% Brunswick Bancorp 20.13% N/A N/A

Summary

First Community beats Brunswick Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that include secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides online banking, internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; investment advisory services; and insurance services. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

About Brunswick Bancorp

Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

