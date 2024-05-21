Head-To-Head Survey: Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) and Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT)

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) and Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Vicinity Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vicinity Motor and Lotus Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Lotus Technology has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.03%. Given Lotus Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lotus Technology is more favorable than Vicinity Motor.

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Lotus Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Motor $19.05 million 1.87 -$16.63 million ($0.40) -1.95 Lotus Technology $679.01 million 0.36 -$742.00 million ($0.48) -17.79

Vicinity Motor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vicinity Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Lotus Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Motor -60.46% -68.36% -24.47% Lotus Technology N/A -0.62% -39.40%

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

