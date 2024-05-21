HEICO (HEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 28th. Analysts expect HEICO to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect HEICO to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Stock Down 0.3 %

HEI stock opened at $214.91 on Tuesday. HEICO has a 52-week low of $153.63 and a 52-week high of $217.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HEI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HEI

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at $29,953,559.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HEICO

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.