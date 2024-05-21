HEICO (HEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 28th. Analysts expect HEICO to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect HEICO to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
HEICO Stock Down 0.3 %
HEI stock opened at $214.91 on Tuesday. HEICO has a 52-week low of $153.63 and a 52-week high of $217.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on HEI
Insider Transactions at HEICO
In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at $29,953,559.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About HEICO
HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HEICO
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.