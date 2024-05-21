Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (HFRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 31st

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE HFRO opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $9.38.
About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
