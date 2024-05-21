Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (HFRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 31st

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE HFRO opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $9.38.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.