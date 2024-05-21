HP (NYSE:HPQ) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the computer maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HPQ. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get HP alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HP

HP Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. HP has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HP will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in HP by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in HP by 2,356.2% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 69,045 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 66,234 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 373.2% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,753 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 38,450 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA raised its stake in shares of HP by 38.4% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 306,266 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 84,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.