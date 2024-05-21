Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HBM. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Shares of HBM opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $524.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.69 million. Analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,154 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,641 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

