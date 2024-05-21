HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $3.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HUYA. Bank of America upgraded HUYA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.80 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HUYA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

HUYA stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.39 and a beta of 0.61. HUYA has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in HUYA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd now owns 4,505,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after acquiring an additional 82,214 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,145,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,410,000 after buying an additional 2,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 163,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

