IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.58. IGC Pharma shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 341,754 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IGC Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

IGC Pharma Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of IGC Pharma

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IGC Pharma stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Free Report) by 211.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.31% of IGC Pharma worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IGC Pharma

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.

Featured Stories

