IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.03

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$35.03 and traded as high as C$36.95. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$36.95, with a volume of 134,722 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.00.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IGM

IGM Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

IGM Financial Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of C$8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.66%.

About IGM Financial

(Get Free Report)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.