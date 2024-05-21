Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
Shares of IMH stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $971,272.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Impac Mortgage
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.