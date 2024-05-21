Independent Advisor Alliance Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,603 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 12,596 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.59.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.01.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,287 shares of company stock worth $15,415,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

