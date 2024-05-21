Independent Advisor Alliance Has $740,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,973 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in GSK were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in GSK by 75.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,852 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in GSK by 10.4% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in GSK by 11.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 40.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

