Independent Advisor Alliance Has $777,000 Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,391 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,036,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,499,000 after buying an additional 95,003 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $342,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,719 shares in the company, valued at $8,209,131.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.89. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

