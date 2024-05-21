Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $809,000 in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 378.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after buying an additional 131,651 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 22,471 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 8,523.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 170,902 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $129.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.06. The company has a market cap of $101.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $63,430. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

