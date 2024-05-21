Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $714,000 Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth $206,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 379,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,640 shares of company stock worth $10,464,924. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $211.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.31. The stock has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.73 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.80.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

