Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 13,650 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 140.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,520,782 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $698,477,000 after acquiring an additional 113,864 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $200,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,659,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,510 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 19.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,207,379 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,023,000 after buying an additional 357,960 shares during the period. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,914,213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,414,000 after buying an additional 423,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.70 and a beta of 3.27.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,032,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,807,503.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,032,251 shares in the company, valued at $34,807,503.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,187,525.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 927,280 shares of company stock worth $27,898,305. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.69.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

