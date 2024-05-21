Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 401 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 24.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 31.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,722,000 after buying an additional 215,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $81.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.34. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.