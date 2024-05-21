Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 11,000 Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Futu in the third quarter worth about $516,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Futu by 4.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 12.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Futu by 224.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at $345,000.

Futu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $78.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.97. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.14 million. Futu had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 42.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FUTU shares. CLSA raised Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

