Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 76.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,010,000 after purchasing an additional 878,874 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,272,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 32,987.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after buying an additional 269,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,170,000 after buying an additional 210,131 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $284.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $287.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

