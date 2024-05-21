Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 79 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 367.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $292.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $329.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 85.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at $85,500,296.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total value of $13,534,459.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,801,506.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,976 shares of company stock worth $27,268,201 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.27.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

