ING Groep NV Acquires 51,344 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 80,225.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,344 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

NRG Energy stock opened at $81.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.52. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.