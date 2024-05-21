ING Groep NV Boosts Holdings in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.20% of Natural Resource Partners worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRP. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 1,450.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 449,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,428,000 after purchasing an additional 420,220 shares during the period. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,300,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

Natural Resource Partners stock opened at $90.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.16 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 43.30% and a net margin of 62.93%.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Natural Resource Partners Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

