ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,979 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in PPL in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in PPL by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.