ING Groep NV Buys 30,733 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 318.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,733 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of PayPal by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,344,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average of $61.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

