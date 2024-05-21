ING Groep NV Grows Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 130,879.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70,675 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 102,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in UDR by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in UDR by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in UDR by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UDR opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.19%.

UDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

