ING Groep NV Has $3.25 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

ING Groep NV decreased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.0 %

WEC stock opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average of $81.63. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WEC. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

View Our Latest Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.