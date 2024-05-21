ING Groep NV Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 458,511 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,434 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Global Payments by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,714 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,849,000 after acquiring an additional 116,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,402,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,657,000 after acquiring an additional 89,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,288,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.11.

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPN stock opened at $107.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.03 and its 200-day moving average is $124.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $141.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

