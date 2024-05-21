ING Groep NV Increases Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 22,210.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at $344,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,243.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,283,219. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $164.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.07 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.76.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

