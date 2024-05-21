ING Groep NV Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 41,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after buying an additional 29,959 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Hubbell by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 153,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,388,000 after buying an additional 83,581 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,437.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $397.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $401.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $248.37 and a 52 week high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.