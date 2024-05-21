ING Groep NV Purchases 1,337 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $118.38 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $131.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.28 and a 200-day moving average of $120.85.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.63.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

