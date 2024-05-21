ING Groep NV Sells 43,052 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,453 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 43,052 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 173.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

EXPE stock opened at $114.32 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $160.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.96 and its 200 day moving average is $136.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

