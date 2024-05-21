ING Groep NV Trims Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

ING Groep NV cut its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,593,000 after buying an additional 495,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.4 %

HWM stock opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.07. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.13.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

