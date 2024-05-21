Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.6 %

IR stock opened at $94.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.18. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.49 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

