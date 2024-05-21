Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) PT Lowered to $23.00

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Inhibikase Therapeutics alerts:

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.15. Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,886.15% and a negative return on equity of 147.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inhibikase Therapeutics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.