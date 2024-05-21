Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 82.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IART opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $50.78.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.96 million. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

