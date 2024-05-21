Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,036 ($38.59) price objective on the stock.

Intermediate Capital Group Trading Down 0.1 %

LON:ICG opened at GBX 2,292 ($29.13) on Monday. Intermediate Capital Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,949.74 ($24.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,302 ($29.26).

