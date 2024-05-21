International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,511 First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,511 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHB. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 4.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 5.8% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 30,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 17.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of FHB stock opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.41 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on FHB shares. Barclays assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

